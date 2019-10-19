Man who murdered Aberdeen oil worker Steven Donaldson to appeal 24-year prison sentence

A man who murdered an Aberdeen oil worker is to appeal his jail term.

Callum Davidson, 24, killed Steven Donaldson, who worked as a tool specialist for Aberdeen-based oil firm Interwell, in Angus in June 2017.

He was convicted of murder after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in May and jailed for a minimum of 24 years.

Davidson appealed for permission to challenge both his conviction and the length of his sentence.

He has now been granted leave to appeal the length of sentence – but denied permission to challenge his conviction.

A spokeswoman for the High Court in Edinburgh said: “I can confirm an appeal will be heard on November 13.”

Tasmin Glass, 20, was jailed for 10 years for culpable homicide of Steven – her former boyfriend.

She has also applied for an appeal against her sentence but, according to the spokeswoman, that application is still pending.

During a five-week trial earlier this year, the High Court in Edinburgh was told how Glass lured Steven to a play park.

There, Davidson and Steven Dickie, 24, drove him to Kinnordy Nature Reserve where he was murdered.

He was beaten with a baseball bat and attacked with a heavy blade.

Dickie and Davidson then placed Steven under his own BMW and set it on fire.

Dickie was jailed for a minimum of 23 years for murder.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Arbroath for Steven’s funeral in July 2018.

More than 1,000 people attended a memorial bike run in Angus in July this year in memory of Steven, who loved fast cars and motorbikes.

It took place a few days before what would have been his 29th birthday.

Mr Donaldson’s family were then led home to Arbroath by the motorcycle convoy.