Three guilty of ‘savage and depraved’ killing of Aberdeen oil worker

Two men have been found guilty of the “savage and depraved” murder of an Aberdeen offshore worker, while his former partner was convicted of killing him.

Tasmin Glass, 20, who was convicted of culpable homicide, and her co-accused Steven Dickie, 24, and Callum Davidson, 24, who were found guilty of murder, took part in the slaying of Steven Donaldson, 27, in Kirriemuir, last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Glass lured Mr Donaldson to his death after she had written off a car he had bought for her and still owed him money from an insurance pay-out.

Glass and her accomplices came up with a plan to confront the victim which led to his death at a nature reserve.

The trio arranged to be at the meeting with Mr Donaldson at the Peter Pan play park in the town.

But jurors heard that Dickie and Davidson arrived at the play park before Glass drove off.

Dickie and Davidson then launched their initial attack on the victim.

Mr Donaldson was then driven to his death at the nearby Kinnordy Loch nature reserve car park. Dickie and Davidson struck Mr Donaldson on the head and body with a baseball bat during the attack.

The victim was also hit repeatedly on the head and neck with a “heavy bladed weapon”, such as a cleaver, machete or axe, which cut his spinal cord in two places.

He suffered 26 stab wounds and head injuries during the attack on June 6.

Later, the pair tried to recover the broken baseball bat which was used in the attack. Davidson left his home in Kirriemuir and rode a bike to the crime scene.

The jury returned guilty verdicts of murder against Davidson and and Dickie and a verdict of guilty to the lesser crime of culpable homicide against Glass.

The trial judge Lord Pentland told Dickie and said Davidson: “You both stand convicted of the savage and depraved murder of Steven Andrew Donaldson, a loved and respected young man who had done neither of you any harm. In due course I will sentence you to imprisonment for life.”

Lord Pentland told Glass: “You stand convicted of what is on any view an extremely serious offence of culpable homicide.”

The trio, from Kirriemuir, will be sentenced on May 30.