Jail warning for Aberdeen drink-driver who ‘could have killed many people’

A repeat Aberdeen drink-driver who crashed while nearly six-times the booze limit has been given a jail warning and told he “could have killed many people”.

Zdenko Bornak, 45, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of drink-driving following a collision involving two vehicles on Friday afternoon on Balnagask Road.

A 37-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution following the incident, but Bornak did not face any charges in relation to the crash itself.

He admitted driving with 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Horsman asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and for his client to be released on bail in the meantime.

Bornak, whose address was given in court papers as Morven Court, Aberdeen, also has two previous convictions for drink-driving, and Sheriff Gerard MacMillan warned him he could be facing a custodial sentence.

He said: “You have pled guilty to an extremely serious offence, driving a motorcar nearly six times over the limit.

“You could have had no control of that car. You could have committed carnage and killed many people, in addition to yourself.

“That, in conjunction with the fact this is not the first time you have committed such an offence but there are two analogous matters on your record, the court must be considering a jail sentence.

“I can’t do that without the benefit of reports.

“In the meantime, there is an interim disqualification from driving. I’m going to admit you to bail in the meantime on the standard conditions.”

Sheriff MacMillan deferred sentence on Bornak until January and ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He also ordered Bornak not to get rid of the vehicle in question before the sentencing hearing.

Following the collision on Friday, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.50pm on Friday police were called to a two-car road crash on Balnagask Road, Aberdeen.

“A 37-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”