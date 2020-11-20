Man arrested after woman injured in two-car crash in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.
The incident happened on Balnagask Road in the Torry area of the city just before 5pm.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.50pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, police were called to a two-car road crash in Balnagask Road, Aberdeen.”
“Emergency services are in attendance and one woman is injured.
“Officers have arrested a man in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”
The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown.
