Construction phase of work on £40m Aberdeen BioHub to begin

The construction phase for the new £40m BioHub in Aberdeen is getting under way.

Robertson Construction has been appointed as main contractor for the project, which will see a brand new building constructed to support and enhance the city’s life sciences industry.

The main construction phase is now beginning, and is programmed to run through the year to summer 2022.

The fit-out and first phase of opening to tenants will then take place in autumn 2022.

Led by Opportunity North East (ONE), it will include laboratory, incubation and collaboration space, as well as business support programmes and access to expert networks and investors, which is all planned to help accelerate life science businesses as well as supporting spinouts and start-ups.

It will be located on the Foresterhill Health Campus.

Prof Stephen Logan, chairman of ONE Life Sciences and BioAberdeen, said: “BioHub will provide the space, facilities and specialist support for start-ups and spinouts, early-stage and established life sciences businesses to grow, and anchor high-value jobs in the region for the long-term.

“BioHub will accelerate collaborative innovation and bring new therapies, products and services to market faster to transform healthcare delivery and produce better patient outcomes.

“It is the transformational sector project to grow the company cluster, drive regional economic diversification and recovery and develop the national health and wellbeing economy.”

The BioHub has secured £20m of capital funding, which is jointly provided by the UK Government and the Scottish Government via the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

ONE has also committed up to £5.6m to deliver its sector growth objectives.

Councillor Jenny Laing, chairwoman of the Aberdeen city region deal joint committee and co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “BioHub is a key project for the city region as we look ahead to economic recovery and growth.

“Life sciences is a priority high-value sector and this project – supported by the Aberdeen City Region Deal – will ensure that more life sciences companies grow and stay here, transforming healthcare, creating new jobs and training opportunities and delivering value for our economy.”

Gordon Milne, managing director at Robertson Construction Eastern, said: “BioHub will be a new facility to support the growth of life science businesses.

“ONE has been driving diversification in the Aberdeen region to create opportunity and economic benefits, and as the construction partner of choice we will be delivering a high-quality building which will inspire and foster collaboration.

“In line with the aspirations of the project partners for economic recovery, and our own commitment to the communities where we work, we will be engaging with the local supply chain and SMEs, and providing local learning opportunities which will further enhance community benefits.

“Our delivery of both the facility and community benefits, will further enrich the legacy of BioHub.”