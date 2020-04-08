Plans to create £40m Aberdeen science hub approved

Plans to create a £40 million science hub in Aberdeen have been approved.

The new bio-therapeutics hub aims to double the number of life sciences companies in the north-east and will be based at Foresterhill Health Campus.

It will offer flexible working space to tenants and includes office space, incubator labs and access to meeting rooms and conference facilities, allowing for collaboration between industry, researchers and clinicians.

The initiative, Bio Aberdeen, is being delivered by the Opportunity North East (ONE) Life Sciences sector board in collaboration with Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University, NHS Grampian and Scottish Enterprise.

In a letter, Angus Donaldson, director of estates and facilities at Aberdeen University, and Gerry Donald, head of property and asset development at NHS Grampian, said: “The BioHub development is a research and development building which will provide laboratories and associated office spaces for early-stage spinout companies that will be undertaking research and development and clinical trial activity, developing new therapies, treatments and diagnostics to meet a market need.”

The project forms part of the £250m Aberdeen City Region Deal.

It is planned to be five storeys high, with concept sketches showing a glass-panelled cafe and work spaces at the main entrance, as well as secure access and car parking at the site.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager, said: “There is a clear justification for the requirement to be located close to the academic and educational health-related institutions at Foresterhill.

“In addition, the BioHub is identified as a key project in terms of achieving knowledge-based sustainable economic development within the region, and this is a very significant material consideration weighing in favour of the application.”