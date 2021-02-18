Blow for Aberdeen’s Marischal Square as Prezzo confirms permanent closure of restaurant

Prezzo at Marischal Square will close permanently in another blow for Aberdeen’s city centre.

The Italian restaurant chain announced a raft of cutbacks earlier this year due to Covid leading to them falling into administration.

A total of 22 sites will shut across the UK, with more than 200 jobs lost.

It is understood that Prezzo in Union Square will remain open.

Aberdeen’s city centre has already lost a number of popular retail shops including Debenhams and Dorothy Perkins, along with restaurants such as Coast to Coast and Pizza Express on Belmont Street.

Lockdown rules in Scotland have meant that food places are unable to offer sit-in meals.

Prezzo fell into administration earlier this year after failing to reach agreements with landlords on rent payments, less than two months after Cain International had bought the business.

They have axed 22 of its 178 branches to secure the future of the business.

Jonathan Goldstein, chief executive of Cain, said: “We firmly believe that strong hospitality businesses, such as Prezzo, have a bright future and will play an essential role in reviving the UK economy.

“However, to do so, we must get through this current crisis of mounting liabilities and no revenues.

“The lack of visibility on when and how the sector will reopen has heightened economic uncertainty to the point where decisive action had to be taken to secure the future of the business and the majority of jobs for Prezzo’s people.

“We are deeply sorry for all those affected by the permanent closure of the 22 non-viable restaurants.

“It was a difficult, but essential, decision to take but doing so will allow us to save thousands of jobs and create more in the future.”

Other branches impacted include London Wembley and London Mayfair.

The full list can be found here: