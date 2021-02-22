Show Links
‘Another sad chapter in the Old Mill Inn saga’: Owner of former hotel looks to the future as historic premises burns down

by David Walker
22/02/2021, 8:16 pm Updated: 22/02/2021, 8:52 pm
The co-owner of the Old Mill Inn hotel has described the fire that tore through the premises as “another sad chapter” for the site.

Twenty firefighters were called out to South Deeside Road in Maryculter this afternoon after a blaze broke out at the historic former pub and hotel.

Four appliances and a height vehicle were used to extinguish the fire, with crews spending about three hours on-scene.

