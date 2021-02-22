‘Another sad chapter in the Old Mill Inn saga’: Owner of former hotel looks to the future as historic premises burns down

The co-owner of the Old Mill Inn hotel has described the fire that tore through the premises as “another sad chapter” for the site.
Twenty firefighters were called out to South Deeside Road in Maryculter this afternoon after a blaze broke out at the historic former pub and hotel.
Four appliances and a height vehicle were used to extinguish the fire, with crews spending about three hours on-scene.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe