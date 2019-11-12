Garden centre plans take root at site of former north-east hotel

The site of a north-east hotel could be turned into a garden centre if developers get the green light.

Michael French and Audrey Sang have applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to demolish the Old Mill Inn on South Deeside Road, Kirkton of Maryculter, to make way for a garden centre and six houses.

According to documents submitted by the developers’ representatives to the council, the Old Mill building, which is on the site, would be restored and a shop and cafe would be added on.

The homes would be positioned in a corner of the area and would each have two parking spaces.

The Old Mill shut up shop in October 2014 as the owners had hoped to sell it so it could be used as accommodation for AWPR contractors’ staff.

But that bid, fronted by Digs2Go, was withdrawn after neighbours’ protested the 264 accommodation units and accompanying car park was too large and would overwhelm the local roads.

The pub reopened in August 2015.

But bad luck followed just four months later when Storm Frank caused the Dee to burst its banks and flood the pub twice.

The hotel and surrounding land was then put on the market.

In early 2016, the owners decided to put the property on the market.

It was removed from sale in April.

A public consultation about the planning application is now open and people can contact the council with their views in support or against the proposal until November 24.

The council is aiming to reach a decision by January 10.