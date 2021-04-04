Show Links
Add springtime ambience to your north-east home with Lucent Aromas

by Karla Sinclair
04/04/2021, 10:00 am
© Supplied by Kathryn McDonaldLucent Aromas was launched in September last year
There is nothing quite like walking into a room to be met with a desirable fragrance, which grabs your attention from the get-go.

And when it comes to springtime, Kathryn McDonald of Lucent Aromas recommends opting for fragrances that will brighten up every space within your home.

Kathryn produces an array of luxury wax melts from her humble abode in Udny.

