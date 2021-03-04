A north-east mum decided to launch her own business after the lockdown period enabled her to connect with her creative side.

Kathryn McDonald, from Ellon, originally worked in HR in the oil and gas sector. But after spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, she explained she “had no desire” to return to her previous career.

Now the creative runs her very own home fragrance business known as Lucent Aromas, making luxury soy wax melts.

“I started the business in October 2020,” Kathryn said. “My children had returned to school after lockdown and my husband was still working from home.

“Suddenly I was rather exposed that my ‘busy life’ maybe wasn’t as busy as I’d made out when all those household chores stacked up.

© Supplied by Kathryn McDonald

“So rather than try to become a domestic goddess – because nobody has time for that – I started a small business making luxury soy wax melts.

“I aim to keep things simple using only the natural wax, fragrance oil and complementary botanicals.

“Lucent Aromas are eco-conscious and vegan-friendly. It’s important to us that we do what we can to reduce waste and use of plastic, so all our packaging is recyclable and compostable.”

While the wax melt market is highly saturated and those in the industry struggle to stand out, Kathryn aims to focus on fragrances that are “a bit different to the mainstream”.

“The customer feedback I’ve had has been amazing and a big part of my business success is the interaction with my customers on social media,” she added.

© Supplied by Kathryn McDonald

“Some of my scents include pink peppercorn, fireplace and bay rum. We also have special Mother’s Day gifts available at the minute too, which include a wax melter and a large wax melt flower.

“It feels like I worked in HR in a previous life. I was so fortunate I connected with my more creative side in the past year.”

The business owner reached out to the team at North East Now and explained she fully backs the initiative that was launched in June 2020.

Kathryn said: “I think the North East Now is a brilliant initiative.

“I think it is so important for local businesses to be included in a local directory to increase their reach, and I particularly like how the website is laid out.

“It includes both articles and links to businesses, which means it’s great exposure for all local businesses.”

North East Now has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic – and it has achieved this.

“As a consumer, I find directories like this very useful,” Kathryn added.

“Shopping local and supporting local businesses is something I’m focused on, especially during this difficult time.

“It’s great to be able to find articles on different businesses as finding out a bit more about the people involved can be what draws you in.

“I was tagged in the initiative asking for small businesses to get in touch by a fellow local small business who has previously been featured.

“The online community is such a supportive one, with everyone keen to help others succeed.”

The campaign is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

For more information on Lucent Aromas, visit lucentaromas.com

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot