Cove swoop for Dundee midfielder

Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan has joined League Two leaders Cove Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

The 17 year old has featured four times for the first team and will join former Dundee boss Paul Hartley’s side as they look to secure promotion to League One.

Cove boss Hartley said: “I would like to thank Dundee manager James McPake for giving us the opportunity to work with Josh.

“He’s a player I know a lot about because he was already in the academy when I was at Dens Park.

“I’ve continued to monitor his progress since then and have seen him perform several times over the last few months.

“He’s a fantastic young player who will be an asset to us and I’m sure the spell at Cove will also be good for his development.”

Mulligan goes straight into the squad for this weekend’s League Two clash with Brechin City at Glebe Park.

Mulligan made his debut in the final match of last season. McPake took charge of the match as interim manager and handed the midfielder his debut as a second half substitute.

In the Betfred Cup campaign at the start of the season he gained more game time. His first appearance came against Cove in a 0-0 draw at the Balmoral Stadium.

Three days later he made his first start for the club at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park in a 0-0 draw with Peterhead and featured again the following week in a win against Caley Thistle.