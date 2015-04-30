Freddie Roach ‘will Floyd Mayweather even turn up?’

Freddie Roach believes Floyd Mayweather has been forced into a fight he would rather avoid and questions whether the American will even turn up for his welterweight epic against Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather and Pacquiao collide in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning with the outcome of the showdown at the MGM Grand deciding who is the greatest boxer of their generation.

The build up to the richest fight in history has been notable for the lack of trash talking from Mayweather and Roach, Pacquiao’s master trainer, views that as a symptom of his uncertainty.

Roach believes the 38-year-old’s television paymasters Showtime, who have outlaid a minimum of 130million for a six-fight contract, ordered the clash the boxing world has craved for the last five years.

“I don’t know why Floyd’s been so quiet. I’m wondering if he’s going to show up, I really am,” Roach said.

“At the first press conference I said we were going to kick his ass, but there was no response.

His speech was very low-key and subdued. I’m not sure he is going to show up.

“I think Floyd was forced into this fight and it’s not a fight he wants.

He always gets to pick and choose his opponents, but he wasn’t able to pick and choose this one because Showtime wanted this fight.

“I don’t think he wants this fight. Sometimes we do things we have to do to please companies and to make money. He was forced into a fight he didn’t want.”

Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum, who was sat alongside boxer and trainer at Wednesday’s press briefing, jumped in quickly to reassure the public the fight is not in danger of collapsing.

“What Freddie means is, will Floyd show up when he gets in the ring. Of course he’s going to show up for Christ’s sake. People – keep buying the pay per views,” Arum said.