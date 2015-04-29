Video: Green Final Under-13 Skills trophy

BUCKSBURN Academy’s Sam Rattray picked up this year’s Green Final Skills trophy.

The 12-year-old saw off competition from other kids who also play Under-13 football for their secondary schools in the North-east.

Sam scored 187 points in the event which measured his ability in keepy-up, dribbling and chipping.

The youngster also conquered the Charlie Challenge, being the only competitor to shoot the ball through the ‘mouth’ of the Evening Express sports editor.

Sam was delighted to come out on top in the competition.

He said: “It feels really good to have won.

“My favourite part was the keepy-up as I was able to do the maximum of 60.

“I had actually managed to do 338 keepy-ups as practice before the competition.

“It was also good to get the ball in on the Charlie Challenge.”

Sam joins an illustrious list of past winners who include Scotland international Kim Little and former Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder Liam Keogh.