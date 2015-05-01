Sevilla supporters show way to back your team

TOMORROW evening just before 7pm, one of the great sights and sounds of Spanish football will take place at Sevilla’s Ramn Snchez Pizjun stadium.

Every footballing nation lays claim to some sort of notoriety for fan devotion and passion. In the UK, I guess, once you set aside the Northern Lights or the European Song, we are best known for You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield and Parkhead.

But in Spain every sizeable club has its own Himno literally a hymn, but we’d call it an official anthem.

I tell you now Sevilla’s is an absolute beezer. It’s long, it’s complicated to sing but, oh, the chorus.

The crowd at what’s also called the Nervion Stadium belt it out before every single match but it’s so special, so spine-tingling that Spanish TV will cut to it from the studio and let it blast out over the network whenever Sevilla host one of the big three, Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atleti, or when it’s a derby match against Betis.

Alternatively look up Sevilla R Madrid. Himno del Sevilla. El Arrebato on YouTube.

There are other famous examples in La Liga. You’ll have heard the FC Barcelona one which has the call and response between the himno and the fans clapping and which ends: ‘Bara, BarA … BAARA’.

Athletic Club, icons for Basque football, have one where a brilliant tenor voice must bellow: “Athleeeeeeetic!” three times and the fans must bellow back “Eup” (Come on!) before a brisk, oompah-style marching anthem trots along.

But, believe me, when Athletic were knocking out Manchester United and then Sporting Lisbon to reach the Europa League final a couple of seasons ago, to be there in the stadium was a treat for the senses and a starter’s-gun to the adrenaline in your body.

Los Che have a marching band which thumps along with another cracker, “Amunt Valencia!”, which really is a toe-tapper and Atletico, like many, is a sort of Euro-disco back-beat from the mid 1970s. But when the Caldern gets hold of it properly it bursts the sky “Atleti! Atleti! … Atltico de Madrid (repeat).”

Madrid, well, they change from dirge to dirge every few years and have used three since I lived in Spain which is not only an indication that they’ve not got it right but that they envy the passionate, catchy lung-busters you hear every second week in the Camp Nou, San Mames, Calderon, Mestalla and, above all, in the Snchez Pizjun.

So, back to the posh part of Sevilla tomorrow night.

The scene is set for one of the all-time great renditions of their himno.

Los Rojiblancos are really doing exceptional things.

Though their (now ex) President was jailed for corruption, though they continually have to sell their best players and live off constant squad regeneration via shrewd “budget” signings and loans, they are in the semi-final of the Europa League where they are defending champions, they just equalled Sevilla’s all-time record for wins in a single season and they’ve not been beaten at home for well over a year.

In front of them? Madrid, the European champions. It’s just over a year ago that Unai Emery’s team de-railed Los Blancos’ charge to the title with a 1-0 down, 2-1 up comeback win via one of the goals of the season.

If you can seek out Carlos Bacca’s second goal which came via an absolutely outrageous piece of Zoltan Varga-esque skill from Ivan Rakitic, then do so.

There’s this internet thing which’ll help you, I’m told.

All of which sets the scene nicely. Sevilla are throbbingly robust, quick on the counter and full of players who know that with just a couple more big performances they’ll be ripe for a 30m transfer and a trebling of their salary in the Premier League.

Madrid can’t afford to drop even two points in a draw it’s an absolutely must win fixture.

Twice this season already they’ve done that imperiously (2-0) in the European Supercup and once very nervously (2-1) at home in La Liga on a night when they should, at least, have drawn.

But over the years this fixture has produced the lot. My memory immediately goes back to 2003, during the Glactico era, when Madrid were hammered 4-1, Carlos Queiroz replaced youth team product Rubn after 20 minutes and the kid walked off in floods of tears. The Portuguese coach later admitted he’d finished the night in tears of rage, too.

During the match Zidane turned to a team-mate and asked, about Jos Antonio Reyes (who’s still there now): “‘Does that guy ever stop running?”

Sevilla still regularly win at home against Madrid but, equally, they’ve been victims of two 6-2 demolitions in recent years.

Red cards in this fixture are like buses wait a little while and two will come along at once, tempers are often fiery and the referee is always under monstrous pressure.

I think there is a supposition around most of Spain this is the night the title edges towards FC Barcelona that Madrid won’t cope with their test of Andalusian fire in what’s often called Europe’s hottest city.

I’m not so sure. Sevilla may well take points but there’s a special grit about Madrid right now. They are clinging on with tooth and claw.

Whatever, the first test they face is coming up those steps and hearing 35,000 voices roaring: “… and it’s for that reason I came here to see you! Sevillista I’ll stay till my dying day! Our cathedral looks down with pride to see our Sevilla in the Snchez Pizjun! And SEVILLA, SEVILLA, SEVILLA …”

I swear, it’s one of the seven wonders of the footballing world.