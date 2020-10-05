Mulligan joins Peterhead on loan from Dundee

Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan has joined Peterhead on loan.

The 17 year-old, who has signed a new long-term deal with the Dark Blues, made his first team debut in May last year at the age of 16 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Cove Rangers before the Covid-19 outbreak brought the campaign to a premature end.

Mulligan joins Dundee United full back Kieran Freeman who joined the Balmoor men on a temporary basis last week.

The Blue Toon face Dundee United on Saturday and manager Jim McInally is delighted to have Mulligan on board.

He said: “I have been a fan of Josh for a while and he also played well against us in a friendly a couple of weeks ago. We were keen for him to come here and Dundee were keen for him to come as well.”

“He is young but he will add value to our squad.”