Cove sign Dundee United defender Graham

Dundee United defender Ross Graham has joined Cove Rangers on loan.

The 19-year-old left-sided defender impressed when he turned out for Paul Hartley’s side in the closed doors friendly victories over Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s Betfred League Cup opener against Hibs at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove boss Hartley said: “We would like to thank Dundee United for giving us the opportunity to continue working with Ross. He really impressed us in the two friendly games and whilst training with us.”

“Ross is one of the most promising defenders around at the moment, very composed, a great passer of the ball and very competitive.

“I’m confident he will do well for us and the loan spell also gives Ross the opportunity to push for regular first team football, which will be beneficial to him at this stage of his career.”

Graham has been with Premiership side United since 2012 and has advanced rapidly through their Academy system.

He has already featured in first team squads with the Tangerines and was on the bench for their Premiership matches with Rangers and Ross County this term.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Elgin City and played in their 3-0 victory against Cove at Borough Briggs in February.