Celtic striker guilty of singing ‘the huns are deid’

Celtic striker John Guidetti has been found guilty and censured for singing an “offensive” song about the demise of traditional rivals Rangers.

The 22-year Manchester City loanee was issued with a notice of complaint last month after giving an interview to Dutch TV show FC Rijnmond.

After a delayed appearance before the Scottish Football Association’s disciplinary panel at Hampden, Guidetti “was found in breach and censured.”

In the song, he repeats a chant sung about him by the Hoops support: “Oh John Guidetti, puts the ball in the net-ty, he’s a Super Swede and the huns are deid, walking in Guidetti wonderland.”

Rangers fans claim the term “hun” is a sectarian slur – although supporters of other clubs insist it has no religious connotations.

SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan accused the Swede of breaching disciplinary rule 73, stating that “on or around March 6 2015, you did in the course of a interview given to the Dutch Television Programme FC Rijnmond, make comment of an offensive nature”.

Celtic had backed the player. In a statement issued last month, a spokesman for the Parkhead outfit said: “We are very surprised and disappointed that this has even found its way to an SFA judicial panel. John Guidetti will be defending this charge.”

