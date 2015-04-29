Celtic reportedly keen on Dundee United duo

Manager Ronny Deila is reportedly keen on signing Aberdonian John Souttar from Dundee United.

The 18-year-old centre-back for Dundee United is said to attracting the eyes of Hoops boss Ronny Deila.

Souttar was born in Aberdeen and attended Luthermuir Primary School.

Making his first team debut in January 2013, he was the youngest ever player to play for Dundee United, at the age of 16.

Deila, is also said to be eyeing up Souttar’s teammate, striker Nadir Ciftci.

At a press conference in Lennoxtown today, Deila said: “It is just rumours I don’t want to comment on any names.

“We have our targets, we work on things, and when it is clear we will tell you.

“It is always tough for smaller clubs to lose players but they also bring a lot of money into the club.

“They can reinvest and build the club further and the small clubs need to do that more than the bigger clubs.”