Rangers fail in call for investigation into SPFL

Rangers’ resolution calling for an independent inquiry in the SPFL’s handling of the vote to end the season early has failed.

The Light Blues motion, which was supported by Hearts and Stranraer, failed to gain the 75% vote required after only 13 of the 42 member clubs voted in favour of the resolution at today’s extraordinary general meeting.

Aberdeen announced yesterday their intention to support the move but Caley Thistle were the only Championship side to support an investigation with the other nine clubs reportedly voting against the move.