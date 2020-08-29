Shortened 16-game Highland League campaign to begin on October 17

The Highland League has confirmed the 2020-21 season will comprise of just 16 games, with teams facing each other just once.

Each club will have eight home and eight away fixtures, with a start date of October 17 pencilled in subject to government approval.

Last season’s Highland League Cup semi-finals will take place in November, with this season’s competition to involve a group stage which will commence during the early stages of the new campaign.

Brora Rangers were declared last season’s champions having amassed a 13-point league when the campaign was cut short due to coronavirus, with the remaining league positions not recorded.