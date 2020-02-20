Neil Gauld talks up Highland League promotion after signing new Inverurie Locos contract

Neil Gauld reckons promotion from the Highland League would be appealing to Inverurie Locos.

The club’s record goalscorer, who signed a one-year contract extension this week, wants Locos to be in title contention next season.

Cove Rangers became the first Highland League team to achieve promotion to the SPFL last year, while current leaders Brora Rangers have stated their ambition to go up this year.

When asked if promotion was appealing for Highland League clubs, he said: “For ourselves, definitely. You hear some teams don’t want to do it but around the club, we’ve got a good setup and Inverurie is quite a big town.

“It would be good for us to go up but winning the Highland League title is hard enough.

“This year was about getting to know what Andy is about (as a manager) and push on for the league next year. After another year with him in charge, we should aim to push on and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t challenge for the league.”

Gauld followed fellow forwards Andy Hunter and Chris Angus in signing new contracts at Harlaw Park, with Andy Low’s side sitting second in table with 11 games to go.

He added: “My aim is just to score as many goals as possible. I’m the club’s leading scorer, with 274 goals so my aim is to get over 300.

“If I can do that then the team should be doing well. Hopefully we can get a couple of cups next year and push on for the league.”

Locos are away to Keith this weekend.