WATCH: Leicester boss Nigel Pearson call journalist an ostrich in bizarre rant

Boss Nigel Pearson launched into a bizarre rant against a journalist – calling him an ostrich – after Leicester’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The Foxes chief took exception to being asked what criticism of his players had upset him over the season.

He was facing the press after Leicester’s defeat to Chelsea, which left them a point above the Barclays Premier League relegation zone.

It was not the first time Pearson had been involved in a spat with a journalist this season, calling one a p***k after Leicester’s 0-0 draw with Hull in March.

Pearson hinted he felt his players had been given unfair criticism this season, despite only climbing out of the relegation zone for the first time since November at the weekend.

He was asked what in particular had upset the manager only to be met with angry responses.

Pearson said: “Have you been on holiday for six months? Have you been away for six months?

“I think you must have been either ’head in the clouds’ or away on holiday or reporting on a different team because if you don’t know the answer to that question your question is absolutely unbelievable, the fact you do not understand where I am coming from.

“If you don’t know the answer to that question then I think you are an ostrich.

“Your head must be in the sand. Is your head in the sand? Are you flexible enough to get your head in the sand? My suspicion would be no.”

Pearson continued to talk at the writer despite a member of Leicester’s media team trying to wrap up the press conference.

He added: “Listen, you have been here often enough and for you to ask that question, you are either being very, very silly or you are being absolutely stupid, one of the two because for you to ask that question. I am sorry son, you are daft.

“You are wrong. No, you are wrong. You have been in here, I know you have so don’t give that crap with me, please don’t give that crap with me.

“I will smile at you because I can afford to smile at you. Now do you want to ask a different question or do you want to ask it differently. Come on, ask it. Ask it or are you not capable?”