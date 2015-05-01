Rooney passed fit for United

Wayne Rooney has been passed fit for Manchester United’s home game against West Brom.

There were fears that Rooney would miss the match at Old Trafford after he came off in the 88th minute of United’s 3-0 defeat to Everton last Sunday following a kick to the knee.

But speaking to MUTV on Friday, manager Louis van Gaal confirmed his captain is available to play against the Baggies.

“Rooney is fit to play, it (the injury) was not so heavy as we expected,” Van Gaal said.

Robin van Persie could start after scoring a brace in his second under-21 match following an ankle injury.

Phil Jones has returned to training this week after ankle troubles of his own but is unlikely to feature as he lacks match fitness.

The bad news for Van Gaal is that influential midfielder Michael Carrick remains out with a calf problem and Luke Shaw has been sidelined by another injury – this time to his groin.

Marcos Rojo still has an adductor injury and is therefore unlikely to play.

The week after returning from a six-match ban, Jonny Evans has suffered a nerve injury, which means Van Gaal may have to play Chris Smalling and Paddy McNair at centre-half again, as he did at Goodison Park.

“Shaw has a groin injury and Evans is injured also last week,” the United manager told a press conference.

“He was six weeks not injured and then he can play and he is injured so that is unlucky.”