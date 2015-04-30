Koeman: Chelsea aren’t boring

Barclays Premier League champions-elect Chelsea are far from “boring” and other clubs should look at themselves for not being able to mount a better challenge, according to Southampton manager Ronald Koeman.

Chelsea closed in on the title with a 3-1 victory at Leicester on Wednesday night, meaning they can secure the championship with three matches still to play by beating Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Blues manager Jose Mourinho and captain John Terry both hit back at chants of “boring, boring Chelsea” from some Arsenal fans during last weekend’s goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

While Chelsea may have failed to beat his side in their two league matches which each ended 1-1, Dutch coach Koeman believes other teams need to take a look at their own failings rather than highlight any perceived shortcomings in the approach of the leaders.

“They were the best team, the strongest team mentally. I don’t agree with boring Chelsea because it is about winning, about winning titles,” said Koeman.

“They have an unbelievable spirit in the team and all the credit to Jose and the players.

“They have a difference of about 10 points. I think the other teams, they should not say anything because Chelsea is the best team of this season.

“We need a reaction of the rest of the teams because the distance is too much.”