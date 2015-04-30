Chelsea – A season in numbers

Chelsea need three points from their remaining four games to win the Premier League title. Here Press Association Sport looks at some of the important numbers from the Blues’ Premier League season.

80 – Points earned by Chelsea in 2014-15. The Blues need three more from four games to win the title.

Three – Number of Premier League titles for Jose Mourinho, if the Blues claim this season’s trophy.

95 – Premier League home matches for Mourinho, with one defeat.

19 – top-flight goals scored by Diego Costa, who struck eight goals in his first six games, a tally second only to Micky Quinn’s 10 with Coventry 22 years earlier.

3,060 – Minutes played by John Terry in 2014-15. The 34-year-old has played every minute of every Premier League game.

24 – players used by Chelsea in the 2014-15 season.

17 – assists made by Cesc Fabregas.

22 – number of matches unbeaten at the start of the season, which ended at Newcastle in December.

101 – fouls on Eden Hazard, the most in the Premier League.

38 – Premier League goals scored by Terry (a record for a defender alongside David Unsworth). Terry has four this season.

*All statistics correct until after Leicester away (April 29)