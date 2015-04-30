Cech: Title could be just the start for Chelsea

Petr Cech hopes a first Premier League title in five years for champions-elect Chelsea is just the start of greater things to come for the club’s younger generation of talent.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper made his fifth Premier League start of the season following a minor hip injury to Thibaut Courtois, who has replaced Cech as first choice this season, in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at Leicester.

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea need three more points from their four remaining games and victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday would secure a fourth Premier League trophy in 11 seasons.

Didier Drogba and John Terry scored goals, with both, like Cech, survivors from Chelsea’s first Premier League win in 2004-05.

“It’s always nice to be there and make a contribution to the success,” Cech said.

“We cannot deny that at certain stages of this season we all contributed with moments that help us to be in the position we are.

“It’s been 10 years on and we’re still here. It is a great feeling to have another chance to win another title.

“The last title we won in 2010 so it has been a long time. This one is hopefully the start of a new era, another generation of players.

“There is only me, Didier and JT who have been here for the last decade.

“You can say this is a new generation of Chelsea. Hopefully we will confirm the title on Sunday and this team will continue on.”

Whether Cech will be part of the future remains to be seen.

The Czech Republic goalkeeper, who has a year left to run on his current contract, in March hinted he would seek a move from Stamford Bridge after being displaced as number one by Courtois.

He expects Chelsea the likes of Eden Hazard to take confidence from a first Premier League title, which is imminent.

“You can be a great player but this moments to play difficult games under pressure, being champion gives you another step, another dimension,” Cech added.

“You can see in difficult moments this season this team has a lot of experience to overcome them, that is why we are in the position we are.

“The new players came in already with experience, winning the title elsewhere, which is important and it’s why everything clicked quite quickly.”

Cech hopes the title is wrapped up on Sunday.

He added: “It is definitely better to win it at home, it is the icing on the cake.

“If we win the title on Sunday it will be the perfect way. The best way to win a title is when you win your home game and after that you know you are done.”