Red Army season ticket sales bolster Aberdeen FC Community Trust funds

Aberdeen fans have helped boost the Community Trust by reaching the halfway mark in the club’s aim of selling 5,000 season tickets by the end of the month.

The Dons board has pledged to match 10% of revenues generated by season ticket sales to the Trust and with sales surpassing 2,500 tickets the club is halfway towards the £125,000 target set by chairman Dave Cormack.

The funds will enable the Trust to continue making vital deliveries of food and essentials to those in need during the coronavirus shutdown and assist in delivering its outreach programme to tackle social isolation.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been overwhelmed by the Red Army’s response to the campaign.

He said: “To have reached over half of our fund-raising target already is a true testament to the incredible supporter base we are fortunate to have at this club.

“This means over 2,500 fans have put their faith in us and bought season tickets, which given the current circumstances and the fact we don’t even know when the new season will begin, is phenomenal backing.

“I’ve no doubt we will reach our goal of 5,000 season tickets by the end of this month which will be a huge boost to the club’s cashflow during this challenging period.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, my players and staff, I’d like to sincerely thank our fans. It is time’s like this we need to come together as one and, as manager, I am proud to see us leading the way in helping our community.”

Since the #StillStandingFree campaign launched three weeks ago, over 3,000 supporters have received a check‐in phone call from a member of staff, volunteer, first team player or AFC legend.

The Trust staff and volunteers have made more than 500 deliveries, supporting 2,500 households in poverty and over 1,300 children.