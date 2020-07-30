Dons target Leeds United striker Edmondson

Aberdeen hope to bring England under-19 international Ryan Edmondson to the club as cover for the injured Sam Cosgrove.

The Dons have made a move to bring the Leeds United striker to the club on loan until January and hope to finalise a deal in time for the player to join the squad for Saturday’s Premiership opener against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has been left with one fit striker for the opening day of the season after Cosgrove was ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a knee injury while forward Curtis Main has a thigh injury.

Bruce Anderson is set to lead the line against Steven Gerrard’s side in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off but the Dons hope they can complete a deal to bring Edmondson, who joined United from York in 2017, to the club in time for the game.