Dons set to vote against SPFL proposals

Aberdeen are set to join Rangers and Hearts in voting against the SPFL’s proposal to end the Championship, League 1 and League 2 today.

The Scottish Premiership remains postponed but a proposal to decide final league positions on points per match has also been put forward to determine final league positions in the top flight in the event the season cannot be completed.

Hearts, who would be relegated in the event of no more football being played, and Rangers have stated they will not support the proposals and they have found support from the Dons who are keen to delay any decisions being made until after Uefa’s executive meeting on April 23.

For the resolution to pass today nine Premiership clubs, eight Championship sides and 15 clubs from Leagues 1 and 2 must vote in favour.

Ross County, who will secure Premiership survival should the proposal pass, and Hibernian are two clubs who have not declared their position but should a points per match system be used to determine the final places the Hibees will drop out of the top six.

Should one of them join the three other clubs in voting no the proposals will fall short of the 75% needed for it it succeed.