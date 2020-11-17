Dons cup tie to be shown live

Aberdeen ’s Betfred Cup tie has been selected for television broadcast next weekend.

The Dons’ trip to St Mirren will be shown live on Premier Sport on Saturday, November 28 with a 5.15pm kick-off.

The matches involving Celtic and Rangers will also be shown live.

Ross County’s reward for topping their group is a trip to Celtic Park to face holders Celtic. The tie will be played on Sunday, November 29 with a 2pm kick-off.

The Falkirk v Rangers tie at Falkirk Stadium will take place on Sunday, November 29 with a 5pm kick-off.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held after the Rangers match.