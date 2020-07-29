Blow for Dons as Cosgrove ruled out for four months

Aberdeen will be without the services of striker Sam Cosgrove after he was ruled out until November with a knee injury.

The Dons striker suffered the injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Pittodrie and following a precautionary scan both the player and his club have been left reeling at the news.

It is a huge blow for Dons manager Derek McInnes to lose Cosgrove, who netted 23 times for his club last season, with the setback coming just three days before the new Scottish Premiership campaign gets underway against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Cosgrove’s injury comes just three weeks after he turned down a £2.7million move to Guingamp of Ligue 2 in France.