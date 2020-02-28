Cove Rangers complete loan deal for Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison

Cove Rangers have signed Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 17-year-old signed professional terms with Dundee United in the summer but has been involved with the club for around 10 years.

He represented Scotland schoolboys in the 2019 Centenary Shield and is a graduate of the Scottish FA Performance School Programme at St John’s.

Manager Paul Hartley said: “I would like to thank Robbie Neilson and Brian Grant for giving us the opportunity to work with Archie.

“He’s a player we know well as he was in training with us at the end of last year.

“United speak very highly of him so he will be a good addition to the squad and I’m sure the spell at Cove will be good for his development.”

He will wear the number 22 shirt and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s Ladbrokes League Two clash with Stenhousemuir at Ochilview Park.