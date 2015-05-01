Video: General Affection (feat. Cameron, Miliband, Farage, Sturgeon, Clegg and Bennett)

With less than a week to go until the General Election on May 7, a humorous political mash-up has been made.

Sky News has compiled archive footage of the leaders in the election campaign and edited the clips to Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic, Let’s Get It On.

The clip begins with Cameron and Miliband running their hands through their hair as the famous love song starts, before the video cuts to Nick Clegg to open the lyrics.

Dubbed, of course.

The UK decides who will be installed in government by going to the polls next Thursday, May 7.