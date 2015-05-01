Ten social media and text terms that you might be too old to understand

According to a new study there is now a “seismic generational gap“ between the older and younger generations when it comes to understanding modern social media and “text speak” terms.
Professor John Sutherland from University College London is the UK’s leading English expert, and has led a study into common social media and “text speak“ terms that found most parents were baffled by the language used by their children.
Modern terms such as “fleek” and “bae” were found to be the most commonly confused by parents, with just 10% of the 2,000 surveyed being able to identify the true meaning of “bae” – a term of affection.
86% of parents who took part in the survey said they felt teenagers spoke an entirely different language on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook.
Are you ‘down with the kids’ in terms of text speak? How many of these current terms do you understand? (Answers below)
Fleek
FOMO
Bae
ICYMI
Deadout
TBT
LMK
RN
Thirsty
NSFW
Prof Sutherland said: “The limitation of characters on old handsets were a key factor in the rise of acronyms in text messaging such as TXT, GR8 and M8.
“However, technological evolution has meant that these words are now effectively extinct from the text speak language and are seen as ’antique text speak’.
The top 10 forms of text speak which are now defunct are:
TXT – Text
GR8 – Great
M8 – Mate
BRB – Be right back
ROFL – Rolling on the floor laughing
BBZ – Babes
L8RZ – See you later
GTG – Got to go
Enuf – Enough
TTYL – Talk to you later
The answers:
Fleek – Looking good
FOMO – Fear of missing out
Bae – A term of affection
ICYMI – In case you missed it
Deadout – Rubbish or tired
TBT – Throwback Thursday
LMK – Let me know
RN – Right now
Thirsty – Looking for attention
NSFW – Not safe for work