Ten social media and text terms that you might be too old to understand

According to a new study there is now a “seismic generational gap“ between the older and younger generations when it comes to understanding modern social media and “text speak” terms.

Professor John Sutherland from University College London is the UK’s leading English expert, and has led a study into common social media and “text speak“ terms that found most parents were baffled by the language used by their children.

Modern terms such as “fleek” and “bae” were found to be the most commonly confused by parents, with just 10% of the 2,000 surveyed being able to identify the true meaning of “bae” – a term of affection.

86% of parents who took part in the survey said they felt teenagers spoke an entirely different language on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook.

Are you ‘down with the kids’ in terms of text speak? How many of these current terms do you understand? (Answers below)

Fleek

FOMO

Bae

ICYMI

Deadout

TBT

LMK

RN

Thirsty

NSFW

Prof Sutherland said: “The limitation of characters on old handsets were a key factor in the rise of acronyms in text messaging such as TXT, GR8 and M8.

“However, technological evolution has meant that these words are now effectively extinct from the text speak language and are seen as ’antique text speak’.

The top 10 forms of text speak which are now defunct are:

TXT – Text

GR8 – Great

M8 – Mate

BRB – Be right back

ROFL – Rolling on the floor laughing

BBZ – Babes

L8RZ – See you later

GTG – Got to go

Enuf – Enough

TTYL – Talk to you later

The answers:

Fleek – Looking good

FOMO – Fear of missing out

Bae – A term of affection

ICYMI – In case you missed it

Deadout – Rubbish or tired

TBT – Throwback Thursday

LMK – Let me know

RN – Right now

Thirsty – Looking for attention

NSFW – Not safe for work