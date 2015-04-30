Duchess looks set for May baby

The Duchess of Cambridge looks set to have a May-born baby unless the new prince or princess arrives on the final day of the month.

Kate was expecting to give birth to her second child in mid to late April, but she is several days overdue and still waiting for her son or daughter to put in an appearance.

The birth of the royal baby – who will be fourth in line to the throne, the Queen’s fifth great-grandchild and a younger brother or sister for Prince George – is edging closer to the bank holiday weekend and the General Election on May 7, which is just one week away.

Parking restriction signs outside the private Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, where Kate is due to give birth, will be updated today after Westminster City Council extended the suspension for a further five days until May 5.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary quietly yesterday at Kensington Palace, as well as taking time for a visit to Buckingham Palace.

As the wait continues for the baby, speculation is mounting that Kate has been swimming in the pool at the Queen’s residence, which is used by the Royal Family and household staff, to help bring on labour naturally.

She was reportedly spotted leaving the Queen’s London home for the second day running, this time with William, having taken Prince George there for a swim on Tuesday.

There is some anecdotal evidence that swimming has been beneficial in helping to bring on labour for some expectant mothers.

Fewer than one in 20 women give birth on their due date. On the NHS, induction is offered to women who are 10 to 12 days overdue.

William and Kate marked their wedding anniversary at their Kensington Palace home. The couple, who met at university, married at Westminster Abbey watched by a global television audience of millions.

The royal baby has captured the imagination of punters who are increasingly favouring Charlotte as the name a girl may be given.

Alice had been the most backed name, but Paddy Power has now made the female version of Charles their favourite after a string of bets, cutting the odds from 7/1 down to 9/4.

A Paddy Power spokesman said: “Punters are seriously getting caught up in Charlotte’s web and sending Alice back to Wonderland.”

Meanwhile, William Hill still has Alice in the top spot at 6/4 with Charlotte following close behind with its odds cut from 11/2 to 4/1.

One of the royal fans camped outside the Lindo is celebrating his 80th birthday today. Terry Hutt, from Weston-super-Mare, who has been waiting at the hospital for more than week, is hoping the baby will be delivered on the same day he was born in 1935.

King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden, actor Leslie Grantham and actress Kirsten Dunst were all born on April 30, as was the late Queen Juliana of the Netherlands. April 30 this year is also the 40th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.