Taylor Swift calls fan with cancer

The family of a 12-year-old girl who is battling cancer have told how pop star Taylor Swift phoned her to talk about music, touring and her disease.

Ed Beazley, from Chicago, said Swift chatted with his daughter Emily for about 10 minutes last night.

Emily has non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Friends and family have been appealing to Swift through social media to call Emily, including a video with about 200 children singing and dancing to her songs.

Emily’s mother Nadia said her daughter had “the biggest smile” and “jumped up and down” after the Grammy Award-winner’s call.

She said Swift’s manager offered the family tickets and the opportunity to meet the singer at her Detroit concert on May 30.