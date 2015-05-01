R&B legend Ben E. King dies aged 76

Soul singer Ben E. King has died aged 76, according to his agent.

The American singer was perhaps best known for his classic 1962 hit, Stand By Me.

Born Benjamin Earl Nelson in North Carolina, he moved to New York as a child and got involved in the burgeoning doo wop scene.

He scored hits including Save The Last Dance For Me and There Goes My Baby with The Drifters before quitting the group in 1960 to go solo.

His first two singles, Spanish Harlem and Stand By Me, were huge hits and more followed but Stand By Me only topped the UK charts in 1987 after it featured in an advert for Levis jeans.