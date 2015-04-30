Britain’s Got Talent judge ‘nearly died’ during childbirth

TV star Amanda Holden has told how a therapist helped her to stop panicking about her own mortality after she nearly died giving birth to her second daughter.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 44, suffered a stillbirth when her son, Theo, died when she was 28 weeks’ pregnant, and later, during the birth of Hollie, doctors induced a coma under general anaesthetic for three days.

Holden told Good Housekeeping magazine: “My therapist told me I had no more tools or coping mechanism left. She was very good at giving me sentences to say to myself to make me stop panicking about my own mortality.