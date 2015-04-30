by Evening Express Reporter,

Bond fans will get sneak-peak of new 007 film

James Bond fans will get another glimpse of 007’s latest adventure when behind the scenes footage from the new film is put online.

The footage, showing a car chase involving the secret agent’s classic Aston Martin DB10 and a Jaguar C-X75, is being released by Sony Pictures.

Director Sam Mendes said fans would see “a cat-and-mouse game through the night time streets of Rome, at great speed, between two of the fastest cars in the world”.

Actor Dave Bautista, who will play the villainous Mr Hinx in the film, said: “It’s amazing. It’s one of those scenes that’s going to be very iconic.

“Just with the two cars racing through the streets of Rome – I mean, how often do you see that? It’s one of those things you only see in a James Bond film.”

The footage from the new film, which is called Spectre, will be online at www.007.com

The film, which stars Daniel Craig in his fourth outing as Bond, comes after the success of Skyfall, which grossed 1.1 billions dollars worldwide.

The filmwill be releasedon November 6.

