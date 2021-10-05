Pulp friction: Apple pressing workshops at Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle is hosting a series of exciting autumnal events with apple pressing workshops running on October 10,12 and 14.

Budding juicers will join head gardener Des Cotton for a tour and a specialist talk about the many varieties of apples growing in the castle’s walled garden.

Thereafter, participants will enjoy a fun apple pressing session before leaving with a goody bag to take home.

It’s recommended that you wear warm clothing and footwear suitable for walking outdoors. Sessions start at 11am and 2pm each day and last around 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Halloween fans will enjoy the pumpkin carving workshops taking place at Glamis Castle on October 11 and 13 at 10am and 3pm.

And from October 29 to November 7, the castle hosts its new fairytale-themed light show, Trail of Tales.

Visitors will discover an array of magical light installations including a troll bridge, a Peter Pan-themed performance and illuminated greenhouses inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk.