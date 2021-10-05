Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Pulp friction: Apple pressing workshops at Glamis Castle

By Gayle Ritchie
05/10/2021, 4:48 pm
Glamis Castle's head gardener Des Cotton picks some apples in the walled garden. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Glamis Castle is hosting a series of exciting autumnal events with apple pressing workshops running on October 10,12 and 14.

Budding juicers will join head gardener Des Cotton for a tour and  a specialist talk about the many varieties of apples growing in the castle’s walled garden.

Thereafter, participants will enjoy a fun apple pressing session before leaving with a goody bag to take home.

It’s recommended that you wear warm clothing and footwear suitable for walking outdoors. Sessions start at 11am and 2pm each day and last around 90 minutes.

Apples growing in abundance in Glamis Castle’s walled gardens. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Meanwhile, Halloween fans will enjoy the pumpkin carving workshops taking place at Glamis Castle on October 11 and 13 at 10am and 3pm.

And from October 29 to November 7, the castle hosts its new fairytale-themed light show, Trail of Tales.

Visitors will discover an array of magical light installations including a troll bridge, a Peter Pan-themed performance and illuminated greenhouses inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk.

  • Look out for The Courier’s Weekend magazine on Saturday October 9 for an in-depth preview of the apple pressing workshops and more.
  • Tickets for all events must be booked in advance at glamis-castle.co.uk/events/

 

 

 

 