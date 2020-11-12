Multi-agency response after helicopter crashes in Highlands

A helicopter has crashed in a field in the Highlands.

A multi-agency response has been launched after the alarm was raised just before 1pm.

Emergency services are at the scene near Avoch on the Black Isle.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.55pm on Thursday, November 12 to an incident involving a helicopter between Inverness and Fortrose, Highland.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to assist emergency services partners and we remain in attendance.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.55pm on Thursday, 12 November, we were called to a report of a light aircraft having come down in a field near Avoch.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.”