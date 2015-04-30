Mine washes up on Ayrshire shore

Part of a shoreline was cordoned off after a suspected sea mine was washed up, sparking an explosives alert.

Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the scene in the North Ayrshire town at about 3pm yesterday after a member of the public spotted the suspicious-looking device.

Police cordoned off the area while investigations were carried out.

The coastguard sent pictures of the device to the bomb disposal team at HMNB Clyde for identification.

Experts confirmed that the object was a practice mine used during training exercises, did not contain any explosive elements and posed no danger to the public.

It is expected that the device will be removed today and coastguard incident tape has been placed around it in the meantime.

A coastguard spokesman said: “If you find a suspicious object on the beach which you believe may be some form or ordnance, don’t touch or move it.

“If you are unsure or have any doubts at all then don’t take any risks and keep yourself and the people you’re with safe.

“Keep your distance and dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”