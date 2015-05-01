Case remains unsolved as funeral for unidentified baby is held

The funeral of an unknown baby boy found dead on a path almost two years ago took place in Edinburgh today.

Hundreds of mourners have turned out to pay their respects to a “precious” baby boy they never knew and whose name remains unknown.

The remains of the child, who would have been almost two today, were found wrapped in a blanket on an old railway path in the Seafield area of Edinburgh in July 2013.

Despite a major investigation and extensive efforts to find the boy’s mother and wider family, they have never been traced and his identity remains a mystery.

The youngster was finally laid to rest following a funeral service in the sunshine at the city’s Seafield Cemetery, close to the area where he was discovered.

More than 200 mourners gathered to say goodbye to the “wee one” who may have been up to six weeks old when he died.

Leading the service, Reverend Erica Wishart, of Tranent Parish Church, told mourners: “This is the kind of tragedy that surely touches everyone who hears about it. All of us who gather here today are grieving.

“We represent everyone in this community and beyond who feels deep sadness that this tiny baby is never going to have the chance to grow up and live his life.”