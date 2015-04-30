120,000 to aid veterans’ charities

Charities that support veterans and ex-service personnel are to share 120,000 of funding from the Scottish Government.

The grant money from the Scottish Veterans Fund will be distributed between 16 organisations across the country, including Veterans Scotland and Legion Scotland.

Set up in 2008, the fund has invested more than 700,000 in projects that help people leaving the armed forces.

Veterans Secretary Keith Brown said: “We owe an enormous debt to all those who have served in our armed forces – they deserve, and should receive, the highest level of advice, support and care in return.

“The majority of our 2,000 veterans leaving the armed forces and settling in Scotland each year integrate seamlessly.

“However, a small number experience difficulties in accessing some services and require additional support tailored to their needs.

“This money will provide even more resources to local and national organisations working to support our veterans.”

Edinburgh’s Lady Haig Poppy Factory, owned by charity Poppyscotland, is to receive 2,200 from the fund.

The factory’s disabled ex-service workforce hand-assemble poppies and wreaths for the Scottish Poppy Appeal in November.

Manager Charlie Pelling said: “The funding will provide a welcome boost to our educational visit programme, which will be attended by more than 1,500 school pupils this year.

“It will enable us to host an interactive mobile museum as part of this activity, offering the pupils an opportunity to glimpse life as a young person during the Second World War.

“We hope that the young people’s experiences will inspire and encourage them to support the poppy and Poppyscotland’s work in the future.”

Veterans Scotland has been granted 10,000 and the organisation’s Martin Gibson said: “Veterans Scotland will continue to ensure that information on support and advice is readily available to help veterans of all ages, their families and those who strive to assist them.”