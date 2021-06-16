Regional breakdown: Rise in positive Covid cases across Scotland while hospital admissions decrease

Positive Covid cases in the north-east have risen by 59 in the past 24 hours, according to government statistics.

NHS Grampian has recorded 42 new cases in Aberdeen City, 15 in Aberdeenshire and a further two in Moray.

The total number of cases in Scotland has risen by 1,129 in the last 24 hours, but the test positivity has dropped from 5% to 3.4%.

The government has also confirmed one more death of a person who had tested positive for coronavirus, which was in the Glasgow City area.

The latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show that seven deaths were registered in Scotland this week, including one in Aberdeen City.

Across the country, there are currently 133 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in hospital – a decrease of four from yesterday.

There are also 15 people currently in ICU, which is down by two from yesterday.

Vaccination roll-out

The latest statistics show that 3,3551,739 people in Scotland have received their first vaccination, while 2,493,358 people have also received their second.

This means 65.01% of the population included in priority groups have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

However, these numbers exclude data from GP systems on June 14 which will instead be included in tomorrow’s figures.