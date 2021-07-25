Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian records fewer than 100 cases for second day in a row

NHS Grampian has recorded fewer than 100 new cases of Covid for the second day in a row.

The health board has recorded 94 new cases in the past 24 hours with 45 in Aberdeen City, 31 in Aberdeenshire and 18 in Moray.

Sunday, July 25, is the second day in a row fewer than 100 cases have been reported in the area – the first time since June 21.

As of yesterday, NHS Grampian remained the fourth highest board for Covid cases in Scotland.

Across Scotland

According to the latest Scottish Government data, a total of 1,237 positive cases have been recorded across the country with a 7.5% positivity rate.

However, Public Health Scotland has not received any data from NHS Tayside laboratories since the afternoon of July 23.

No deaths have been announced in the past 24 hours, although register offices are now generally closed at weekends.

A total of 480 people are currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, which is two more than yesterday.

A further four people are in intensive care which brings the total to 64.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,997,105 people have now received their first does of the vaccine, while 3,079,492 have also received their second.

The Evening Express recently spoke to experts to get answers to some of the key questions about the Covid vaccine.