Woman rescued from crash after car overturns in North-east

A WOMAN was rescued from her car by a passer-by this morning after it crashed and overturned on a North-east road.

A silver Ford Ka rolled onto its roof as a result of the collision on the A947, two miles north of Turriff.

Two fire crews and one appliance attended the incident shortly after 6.30am.

The woman was taken to Turriff Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “A female casualty was removed from her vehicle by a passer-by. She was taken to Turriff Cottage Hospital.

“We were helping direct traffic at the scene until police arrived.”