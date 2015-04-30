Towns’ former rail link with Aberdeen could be restored

A TRAIN service linking two towns to Aberdeen is to be explored as part of a major transport study.

The public are being asked to share their views on ways in which travel from Peterhead and Fraserburgh to Aberdeen can be improved.

Residents are invited to spell out the transport problems faced in the northern towns and how they might be solved.

Regional transport partnership Nestrans had given a pledge to look at the costs and benefits of reopening the Formartine and Buchan railway lines, which stretch 50 miles north of Aberdeen.

Road, buses and other transport options will also be considered.