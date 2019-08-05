Teenager charged following incidents in north-east town

A teenager has been charged in connection with two break-ins in a north-east town.

It follows incidents in Westhill’s Arnhall Drive on Thursday and Straik Place on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed a 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the matter.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective sergeant John Lumsden said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to get in touch with information – your help has been much appreciated.”